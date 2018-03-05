Why this Oscar winning actress walked the red carpet in the same dress she wore 56 years ago.

While many people may consider ‘outfit repeating’ something best avoided, one actress has made it a winning red carpet choice.

Rita Moreno wore the same dress to the Oscars, 56 years apart.

The 86 year old first wore the big skirted velvet dress to the 1962 Academy Awards, where she won Best Actress in A Supporting Role for her role in West Side Story.

She whipped it out again for this year's Oscars, walking down the red carpet with her daughter Fernanda Luisa Gordon, after making a promise on Twitter she would.

"The fabric is made out of Obi, which is the sash that Japanese women use in their kimonos. They're usually folded over and over, and this is one piece of fabric," she told E!.