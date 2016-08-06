We’ve rounded up all the news you need to know today, so you don’t have to go searching.

1. Rio Olympics open today.

The Olympic Games opening ceremony started at 8pm local time on Friday 5 August, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro.

That’s 9am today Sydney time (or 8:30am for Adelaide and 7am for Perth.)

Athletes from 206 nations, as well as a refugee team, are currently in Brazil to compete in 28 sports in the games.

Defending Olympic men's tennis champion Andy Murray, Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen and British Dame Judi Dench are confirmed to have roles in the production, BBC News reports.

An estimated three billion people will watch the ceremony.

2. Father arrested after twin babies die in hot car.

A young man who allegedly left his twin daughters to die in a hot car in the US has been arrested.

JUST IN: A family friend confirms these are the twins left in a hot car in Carroll County: https://t.co/I3GThdaYVG pic.twitter.com/t1D2CcImDO — WSB-TV (@wsbtv) August 5, 2016

According to local news outlets, 24-year-old Asa North was arrested early on Friday. The Carrollton, Georgia man is charged with involuntary manslaughter and reckless conduct, Carroll County jail records show.

The 15-month-old girls have been named as Ariel and Alaynah.

The girls were discovered unresponsive in the back seat of an SUV on Thursday night, according to Carrollton police.

Neighbours helped to frantically try to cool the girls' bodies down, placing them in a wading pool with ice packs, but emergency services said was too late, WSB-TV reports.

They were pronounced dead in hospital.

3. A boy found his "dead mother" thanks to an Australian YouTuber.

A south Australian YouTuber has helped reunite a family - after a boy recognised his missing mother, who he thought had died, in an online video.

YouTube star Brooke Roberts, 19, uploaded a video about homelessness to his social media channel, Prank Nation, in July after filming it in Los Angeles.

The Adelaide teenager soon received an email from a US man named Eddie, who said his 10-year-old son had spotted his mother in the video, WA Today reports.

"I need your help, we need to know where this video was filmed," Eddie said.

"My son's mother has been suffering from addiction and mental illness for about the last ten years," Eddie said.

"We thought she had passed away and in some kind of miracle, my son Evan, her son, who's 10-years-old, was watching YouTube videos like he always does... two minutes and 30 seconds into the video, sure enough there's his mum on the other side of the country sitting on the curb."

Brooke and Eddie met up in the US and searched the streets of Los Angeles -- until they eventually found the missing woman, Jaime.