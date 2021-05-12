ROAD TEST: 3 women try the skincare-inspired foundation that claims to stay-in-place and boost hydration.

The search for a great foundation is real.

It’s an ongoing topic of conversation at the Mamamia office (where we get all our best recommendations and share our findings), with all of us looking for something not too heavy, not too light, and something that will stay on throughout the day.

So we had no shortage of people jumping to road test the new Rimmel London Lasting Finish 25 Hour Foundation.

We were all super excited to try it particularly as it's infused with Hyaluronic Acid (helping our skin hold its moisture and keep it hydrated and plump) as well as Vitamin E (high in antioxidants and smooths the skin); kind of like a foundation-meets-skincare situation. Love this new beauty concept of the 'mashup', and something all of us are yet to try.

Here's what we found.

Nicolle, Soft Beige

My skin is combination, and it can be dry during winter but also oily on my T-zone, so liquid foundations have always been a bit hit and miss for me.

With liquid foundations, I really enjoy their coverage and the dewiness, but it's always a risk coming out looking too shiny.

I spent most of 2020 make-up free (what a time) and noticed a big improvement in my skin, so I really want to always wear something that is light, but gives me great coverage for the day-to-day, particularly as a busy mum with limited time to apply.

After trying the Rimmel London Lasting Finish 25 Hour Foundation, I found it goes on really easily: I prefer using my hands than a brush or sponge because I can apply it quicker in my little nooks and around my nose and eyes, plus there isn't any streakiness I find with this method.

It really feels like a hydrating moisturiser, and the smell is really pleasant, which is something that really stands out from the rest for me.

I did find when trialling the colour on my hand it seemed to match perfectly, then when applying it on my face it appeared a touch lighter. I found though that once it settled and I finished off my makeup with a setting powder on top, that the finished look blended nicely with my natural skin tone.

I apply my makeup at the crack of dawn thanks to my 16-month-old son who still hasn't adjusted to daylight savings (such fun). I was so impressed that it lasted really well throughout my busy work day where I do lots of running around the office and talking. It kept really fresh in my T-Zone particularly when set with my powder on top, and also a spritz of the Rimmel London Insta Fix & Go Setting Spray.

As a duo, such a game-changer.

I will definitely keep using this foundation as it's the best one I've found for everyday work wear. It's perfect for those days where you want coverage more than a light CC cream, but don't want a heavy makeup look.