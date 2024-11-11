Meet the Aussie YouTube family who live full-time at sea.

Australian couple Riley Whitelum and Elayna Carausu, better known as the couple behind the YouTube channel Sailing La Vagabonde, have spent nearly a decade documenting their idyllic yet challenging life on the high seas.
With two young kids in tow, they've shared everything from picture-perfect sunsets to nerve-wracking storms with their 1.9 million subscribers.
But this month, their adventure took a terrifying turn off the coast of Japan in what they have described as "the most harrowing ordeal of our lives."