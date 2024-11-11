Meet the Aussie YouTube family who live full-time at sea.

A midnight collision off Japan's coast.

In the early hours of November 4, while the family were asleep on their newly launched trimaran, La Vagabonde 3, they were jolted awake by a violent impact.

According to Yahoo! Japan, their anchored yacht collided with the bow of a fishing boat called "Taiyo Maru" near Okinoshima Island in Kagawa Prefecture.

Thankfully, there were no injuries, and the Coast Guard reported no oil spills or environmental hazards.

But Riley's own account hints that there's more to the story. He described it as "the most harrowing ordeal of our lives."

In a post to their followers, he wrote, "Whilst my family and I were sleeping, our boat was struck in an accident that has left us shaken and deeply impacted."

He added, "We are immensely grateful for the messages of support and understanding from everyone during this time. As we process and recover from this incident, we kindly ask for your patience as we take some much-needed time to regroup and assess the situation."

"No one was physically harmed, for which we are deeply grateful. However, the damage to our vessel is extensive, and our sailing journey has been interrupted indefinitely," Riley added.

Image: Instagram