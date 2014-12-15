beauty

Does this mean grey hair is officially a thing?

Images: Getty / Instagram.

Grey hair has been threatening to become a thing for years, and the trend can now count BadGalRiRi among their devotees.

Rihanna road-tested a long grey ponytail overnight at the Diamond Ball charity gala, joining the newest member of the grey-haired gang, Zosia Mamet.

And a closer look:

The only thing that possibly tops RiRi’s epic ponytail is her take on Pantone’s Colour of the Year for 2015, Marsala, in a stunning Zac Posen gown.

Stop what you're doing: Kate Middleton finally changed her hair.

While we wait for confirmation on her exact lipstick shade, Urban Decay’s Revolution lipstick in Shame is an excellent dupe.

