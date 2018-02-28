The bizarre story behind one of the most iconic magazine covers of the last decade.

Rihanna isn’t a stand-there-and-pout kind of magazine cover star. She’s the kind who’ll slip on a gold swimsuit, strap on some heels and climb into the mouth of a fibreglass shark.

And because of it, the singer secured herself a starring role in a piece of fashion iconography.

That Jaws-themed image, which featured on the March 2015 subscriber cover of Harper’s Bazaar, is considered one of the most memorable magazine covers of the past decade and one of the stand-outs from the title’s 152-year history.

Behind it all, was Australian-born Executive Editor, Laura Brown.

Speaking to Mamamia‘s No Filter podcast, the 43-year-old, who is now at the helm of InStyle US, explained how the now-legendary cover came about.

"Rihanna, number one, is super concept driven. She won't book a cover just because. If she's not into the concept, she's just not going to do it," Brown said. "And even if she is into the concept she will be eight hours late - she's in her own dimension of time and space. She's really badass like that. She won't just stand there and put her hand on her hip."