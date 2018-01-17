"My brother has put out an ad for a new housemate, and his criteria is appalling."

This question was sent to our flagship podcast, Mamamia Out Loud, from Genevieve via email. Below, is our response.

Yesterday, as I was scrolling through Facebook, I came across a post that stopped me in my tracks.

“Looking for a new housemate!” it read.

“Full time worker required. Do not bother applying if you are a white feminist, classist, ableist, racist, homophobic or a young liberal. Must be vegetarian and believe in climate change. Simple.”

The most shocking revelation, was that the ad was posted by my 29-year-old brother.

Unsurprisingly, so far there were no takers.

And here’s the thing.

On the surface, I understand what he’s getting at. I believe in equality, and I think that by ‘white feminist’ he meant any privileged young woman who doesn’t acknowledge the intersection of race, gender, age, sexuality and ability.

That’s an admirable stance.

But at the same time, my boyfriend is a young liberal, as are a number of my friends. People – I believe – can’t be put so strictly into boxes.

Our family all eat meat, and it seems extremely unfair to discriminate against us given how accommodating we have been of his vegetarianism.

Even though he is trying to be super progressive, I can't help but feel that the ad itself is a form of discrimination, judging people superficially on their political beliefs.