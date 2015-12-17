Ricki-Lee Coulter distances herself from her two cousins charged with murder.

When people are lifted out of small-town obscurity into fame, they often leave behind elements of their lives they’d rather forget.

This is true for Ricki-Lee Coulter, who this week has had to publicly distance herself from family members accused of two violent murders and serious drug charges.

Coulter, 30, swiftly brushed off questions about her cousin Lionel Patea, 24, who is charged with the horrific bashing murder of his estranged partner and mother of his child Tara Brown, 24.

“It is hard that my name is tied to that, but that is part of it [being famous],” Coulter told News Corp.

Patea and another of the singer’s cousins, Aaron Crawford, 27, have also been charged with the murder of father-of-one Greg Dufty, 37, who went missing on the Gold Coast in July. Crawford is also charged with misconduct with a corpse.

Crawford is apparently a former porn star whose appearance in x-rated photos on the internet created a scandal when he was mistaken for Coulter’s now ex-husband Jamie Babbington a few years ago after attending an awards ceremony with the singer.