Rick Moranis was at the height of his career when his wife died. He's hardly worked since.





Rick Moranis' filmography may as well be a list of 80s cult classics:

Ghostbusters, Little Shop of Horrors, Honey, I Shrunk The Kids, Ghostbusters II. Then in the 90s he was Barney Rubble in The Flintstones and appeared in the many Honey sequels.

But after a family tragedy, Moranis slowly retreated from public life.

Watch: The Honey, I Shrunk The Kids trailer is a real blast from the past. Post continues below video.



Video via Disney.

The Canadian actor, now 67, married costume designer Ann Belsky in 1986.

They had two children, Mitchell and Rachelk, before Belsky died from breast cancer in 1991.

Suddenly, Moranis found himself a single parent and in-demand actor, with his job requiring lots of travel and weird hours.

So he gave it all up.

"I pulled out of making movies in about 96 or 97," Moranis told USA Today in 2005, having previously scaled back the amount of work he took on.

"I'm a single parent, and I just found that it was too difficult to manage raising my kids and doing the travelling involved in making movies. So I took a little bit of a break. And the little bit of a break turned into a longer break, and then I found that I really didn't miss it."

Rick Moranis and John Goodman in 1994's The Flintstones. Image: Getty. Months turned into years, which turned into decades.