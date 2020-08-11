Last week, an AFL player was touched inappropriately by a teammate. It's part of a bigger story.

Over the weekend, footage from the locker room of the Richmond Tigers AFL team began circulating online. It was a snippet of Tuesday's match-day broadcast, taken shortly after the team triumphed over the Brisbane Lions.

The clip shows the players gathered in a circle, celebrating their win and trumpeting their team song.

Then comes the incident that AFL commentators and former players have described "repulsive" and "horrific".



Video via Channel 10

Premiership-winning player, Nick Vlastuin, reaches across and inserts his finger into the rectum of teammate Mabior Chol. Chol jumps away in shock. Vlastuin can then be seen following him around the locker room and hitting him in the genitals multiple times.

It was reporter, Hugh Riminton, who first flagged the incident via Ten News.

In his report, he also surfaced footage from the previous week in which another of Chol's teammates, Jayden Short, also struck him in the genitals during a post-match locker-room gathering.

As the headlines and commentary about the incident took hold, yet more vision surfaced. This time from inside the St Kilda locker room.

Broadcast footage captured former Richmond player Dan Butler grope the backside of 22-year-old midfielder, Jade Gresham following a match on Thursday.