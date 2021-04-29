What you need to know about Richard Pusey, who a judge called "Australia's most hated man".

The sun was only just setting on Wednesday, April 22 last year, when Richard Pusey was pulled over by four police officers for speeding on Melbourne's Eastern Freeway.

Driving a Porsche, the 42-year-old was going at a speed of 149km/h.

As the police officers went to arrest Pusey, a truck ploughed into the emergency lane. The four police officers - Lynette Taylor, Kevin King, Glen Humphris and Josh Prestney - died at the scene.

Pusey avoided injury because he was urinating off the side of the freeway. He did not help the dead and dying officers.

Instead, he made two videos and zoomed in on the officers' faces and injuries.

"Oh, he's smashed. Look at that. Look at that. Lucky I went and had a piss," Pusey said to himself while zooming in on Constable Humphris wedged between the truck and Porsche.

Pusey also walked towards the truck and said: "You c***s, I guess I'll be getting a f***ing Uber home, huh".

Zooming in on a damaged unmarked police car, Pusey said "that is f***ing justice, absolutely amazing".

The four police officers - Lynette Taylor, Kevin King, Glen Humphris and Josh Prestney - died at the scene. Image: Victoria Police.

Pusey was also in possession of MDMA, which he tested positive to, alongside cannabis, when pulled over before the crash.

It's accepted Pusey, who has a severe personality disorder, was not taunting the officers and made the comments to himself.

He later said during his police interview he was ashamed of his comments, explaining: "That's how s**t comes out of my head, I'm highly offensive."

At the time, the tragic death of the officers and Pusey's "cruel" reaction garnered widespread media attention. Last month, Judge Trevor Wraight even said Pusey was "probably the most hated man in Australia" thanks to the extensive media coverage of the case.

On Wednesday, Pusey was jailed in Victoria's County Court for 10 months after pleading guilty to offences including outraging public decency. However, his sentence includes the 296 days he's already spent in custody, meaning he could walk free within days if he's granted bail on unrelated matters.