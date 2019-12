We think we may have just found the richest, most egotistical people on Instagram.

Readers, meet ‘The Rich Kids Of Dubai’.

You see we’ve just found out about their Instagram account – a place that boasts the ridiculously OTT lifestyles of the wealthiest youth of the United Arab Emirates.

#boss @karleusastar #richkidsofdubai #richkids #mydubai #luxury #thegoodlife #thefablife #thedream A post shared by Rich Kids of Dubai (@richkidsofdubai) on Sep 9, 2016 at 6:04am PDT

Money is no object for these Rich Kids Of Dubai.

When they’re not posing next to helicopters or posting snaps of luxury items, they’re using Dubai’s cityscape as a backdrop for look-away shots.