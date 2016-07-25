The Real Housewives of Melbourne and Sydney do not like each other one bit.

Ding ding ding!

Hoooooooly moly, the Real Housewives of Melbourne vs Real Housewives of Sydney feud has kicked off in epic proportions.

In the wake of the RHOS cast announcement on Friday, Melbourne’s Gamble Breaux launched into a crazy-mean character assassination of Sydney’s Lisa Oldfield.

And to put it simply, Shit. Got. Messy.

Flames starting a’blazin with these choice words from the 43-year-old on Facebook.

We're assuming the 'Anne Winters' comment was trying to compare Lisa to Vogue's long time editor-in-chief, *Anna* *Wintour*, with whom she shares a similar haircut.

The wife of eye surgeon Rick Wolfe didn't stop there - adding she's also more famous than Oldfield, who she's "never heard of".

The comments were reportedly posted because Gamble didn't take kindly to Lisa's jokes at the Foxtel media launch that Sydney is #TotezBetterThanMelbourne.

“I wouldn’t compare myself to any of those girls,” the former Nine panellist said on Friday. “The benchmark is so low. The best thing about Melbourne is their upside-down river, which is heavily polluted.

