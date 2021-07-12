'I was asked to prove I was disabled.' Rhiannon was given two tickets for parking in front of her home.

When Rhiannon Tracey found a parking ticket on her car on a Saturday morning, it didn't come as any surprise.

With no disabled parking on her street, Rhiannon, a quadriplegic woman from Geelong, Victoria, had no other option but to park in the no standing zone at her front door during a local AFL match.

"I was very very frustrated," the 32-year-old told Mamamia about the moment she saw the ticket.

"Every there's a game on [at Kardinia Park], the game attendees park in the surrounding neighbourhoods. And by the time I get home from work there's no cars spots anywhere... So the safest bet for me is to park in the no-standing zone so that I can access the ramp in front of my front door."

For Rhiannon parking where she needs to, is not a matter of convenience but a matter of safety.

"I don't really have much choice when this happens."

Unfortunately, it's not the first time she's received a ticket for trying to access her own home on match days.

In just over the past month, Rhiannon has received two parking fines. The first of which she contested and was told she would have to "prove" she was disabled.

"It's not just the fact that I've been given a parking ticket, but the first parking ticket I was given, I contested and I was asked to prove that I was disabled even though my disabled permit was on my windscreen. So I was asked to provide medical evidence that I was disabled, even though you need to have that to even qualify for a disabled permit."

"I went to my doctor and asked her for a doctor's report and she was just like, 'Are you kidding me? I cannot believe that you're going to provide this. This is an absolute joke'."