A few months ago my husband and I did our first household budget in years.

It was the first time we’d done it since our second child was born. It was rather sobering but also a relief to know where the bulk of our money was going, and even figure out how we can cut back to save for our next family holiday and some home renovations.

We realised that though we are quite careful with our dollars, we both have quite a few ‘luxuries’ we enjoy (this makes us sound really fancy, but in reality our luxuries stay in the realm of streaming services, edible treats, some beauty and skincare, and clothes for the boys).

Inspired by a couple of my stunning ‘silver-fox’ girlfriends I decided I'd try forgoing getting my hair professionally dyed to save some extra money.

I usually visit the hairdresser every six to eight weeks. But with a price tag of $160 to $200 a pop, this amounts to a yearly saving of about $1,300 to $1,600. This was enough to pay for one week in a nice apartment up at the Sunshine Coast this Christmas with my husband and kids, which I thought was quite an attractive trade-off!

So for a few weeks there, I went off into the world feeling very fiscally responsible and tried to be one of those gorgeous, confident, striking women who make the act of going grey look impossibly chic.

Unfortunately, I did not look or feel chic. Instead, my hair was dry, coarse and piebald.

I ran into a friend of a friend who was planning her fortieth birthday and asked me what I had done to celebrate entering my forties. Something she seemed to think had happened years ago, in the long distant past.

I haven’t even turned forty yet.

So that was it. That was the moment that I knew I was done with this going-grey-in-my-30s experiment. I wanted an affordable, effective solution. And fast.

Enter Revlon TOTAL COLOR﻿™.

Before! Image: Supplied.