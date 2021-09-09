Leigh Campbell, co-host of Mamamia podcast You Beauty, receives an OUTLANDISH amount of questions (as you can imagine) from her 17ish years of beauty expertise. She could write a book about them (and believe us – we're encouraging her to).

Leigh says over the years, she sees patterns in what people ask her about, with a solid rotation of repeat questions arising time and time again. One of them she often gets asked is “what’s a good concealer?”.

Her response, she says, is always, “for what, exactly?"

This is where it's handy to know not all concealers are made equal, and are usually picked to carry out very different tasks: covering dark circles, hiding spots (pimples, acne scars), colour correcting redness or purple tones, and the list continues.

But now Revlon Colorstay Skin Awaken Concealer has entered the chat. For an ultra-lightweight concealer, there's lots of heavy lifting going on here.

This new multipurpose concealer range combines 5 jobs in 1, helping the wearer erase, brighten, perfect, hydrate and refresh. The formula uses caffeine (to help reduce puffy eyes), Vitamin C (to reduce dullness for glowier skin) and emollients (to smooth and soften the skin barrier).

It brightens and de-puffs dark circles, boost the skin's moisture, targets uneven skin tone and fine lines, and delivers a flawless, hydrated, natural-looking luminous finish for up to 24 hours.

She's a real overachiever.

We obviously had questions (is this concealer a unicorn? Does it actually last 24 hours? Is caffeine better in or on our mugs?).

To help you find out whether it lives up to its promises, we asked 50 people on our Mamamia You Beauty Panel to road test Revlon's new Colorstay Skin Awaken Concealer collection and report back to us.

Here's what 11 of them said.

Sara, 42: "Perfect buildable coverage for my darker spots."

"I'll definitely repurchase Revlon's new Colorstay Skin Awaken Concealer again and be recommending it to my friends! The spongy applicator made it so easy to use, and I could see the difference under my eyes from the brightening formula straight away.

"I used in the corner of my eyes and over some of my dark pigmentation underneath the eyes, and loved the results. It's a great consistency (not thick and cakey), so I found it perfect for eyes with buildable coverage for my darker spots. The tube is also the perfect size to tuck into your purse. Very satisfied!"

Katie, 26: "Loved the staying power."

Image: Supplied.