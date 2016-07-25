Monday's news in 5 minutes.

1. Police set up exclusion zone in searching for missing Queensland girl.

Hundreds of volunteers, police and SES have been searching through the night for a five-year-old girl who wandered away from her family at Nerang on Sunday afternoon.

The young girl was with family members when she reportedly ran off on Neilsens Rd, near the M1 overpass about 4.30pm during a park outing.

After her family alerted police the dog squad and the police helicopter were called in to search the area.

Residents in the Carrara and Worongary area have reported hearing announcements from a loudspeaker on the chopper advising people to look out for the missing girl, “Jocelyn”.

It is reported that the young girl is scared of adult males and likes to climb trees.

Around 1am police put an exclusion zone in place to assist with the search for the five-year-old giving them powers to search private property.

The girl is Caucasian in appearance with blonde shoulder length hair, blue eyes and is approximately 115cm tall.

She was last seen wearing a dark pink T-shirt with a ladybird emblem on the front, dark blue denim shorts and she was not wearing shoes.

2. Review of IVF laws may see parents able to choose their baby's sex.

New laws that will allow parents to choose the gender of their baby to balance the sexes in their family may be introduced.

A review by the National Health and Medical Research Council has heard that “gender balancing” should be introduced to stop Australian families travelling overseas for gender selection procedures. But under the new Health Department rules for IVF clinics families not be able to choose a baby’s gender for “cultural or racial reasons’’.

The new rules may allow "gender balancing". Image via IStock.

News Limited reports that fertility specialists are lobbying the National Health and Medical Research Council to let parents use IVF to balance their families already stacked with one gender.

Ian Olver, the chairman of the panel said the new rules would not let parents use IVF to choose the gender of their first child but instead would follow an Israeli style law that allows let them balance the genders if they already have two children of the same sex.

“There’s a difference between that and being able to choose your first child because you want a boy … there are cultures where that sort of thing happens,’’ he said.