If you’re on Beauty TikTok then you have definitely seen this trend. With a whopping 9.3 million views, the reverse cat eye is a new take on the traditional smokey eye - and not only is it the hottest makeup trend right now, it’s also super easy.

There are five simple steps to achieving the perfect reverse cat eye, and only a handful of tools.

Bridal makeup artist Natalie Wright teaches us her techniques for a smokey eye with a twist... there's no black eyeshadow in sight.



To achieve this look, you’ll need the below products on hand:

Three eyeshadow colours: black, brown and a light brown/taupe.

A black eyeliner pencil.

Black liquid eyeliner.

Mascara.

Fake lashes (if you wear them).

First up, we'll start with a prepped base. So that might include your foundation, contouring, brows, etc. I also like to apply some eye primer (I use cream concealer) to make sure everything stays put.

Okay, to the eyes - let's go!

Step 1: Add definition to your crease.

To start, apply your taupe brown eyeshadow to the crease of your eye. Make sure you blend the shadow up and out (especially for people with hooded eyes).

Image: Supplied