A modern-day Satanist.

A devoted taxidermist.

A famed trailblazer in a feminist fairytale.

These are the people you don’t meet every day. And you won’t necessarily find them while scrolling Netflix for the umpteenth time.

These are the kinds of women whose voices rise to the top of this year’s genre-bending, boundary-pushing Revelation Perth International Film Festival 2019.

Over 22 years, Revelation or “Rev” as it’s affectionately known, has become a highlight of the WA arts calendar and is renowned as one of Australia’s most beloved independent film festivals for good reason. In 2018 alone, more than 20,000 people came to watch 200+ films from around the world.

Now, as the festival comes around from July 4 to 17, 2019, the purpose is stronger than ever: to champion thought-provoking and entertaining indie films driven by themes of social justice, diversity, equality, accessibility and individuality.

In a line-up that really does offer something for everyone, one thing that stands out is the diversity in women’s stories on screen and behind the camera. Here are some notable highlights:

Hot Mess

After debuting to acclaim at the Seattle International Film Festival and earning comparisons to Lena Dunham’s breakthrough Tiny Furniture, Hot Mess marks the arrival of a fresh, unique voice on our film scene in first-time director Lucy Coleman. Coleman says she has a “drive to write stories that dig deep into the gutteral truths of the female experience” and give her audiences “a good bloody laugh along the way”.

In Hot Mess, 25-year-old Loz (award-winning musical comedian Sarah Gaul, On The Fringe) is an aspiring playwright whose work isn’t really taking off. Or her love life. Or her sex life. Or anything, really. But things are about to change for Loz… just maybe.

Metal Heart

This Irish comedy could be a good one to see with your sister, or your sister from another mister, or maybe even your daughter. Fraternal twin sisters Emma (Jordanne Jones) and Chantal (Leah McNamara) are as different as they can be – one is self-conscious and dreams of starting a band, the other is beautiful, outgoing and knows exactly where her life is going. When their parents go away for the summer and a new guy moves in next door… well, we won’t spoil any of it for you.

Set in Dublin, this coming-of-age tale will be familiar to anyone who’s had teenage angst. Or a sister.