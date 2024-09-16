'I went back to work too early after having a baby. Here's why I regret it.'

Like many women, maternity leave was the first significant break I had from working since I started. Even through university I tutored and worked as a nanny, before graduating to teaching full-time.

While pregnant I did stints as a causal relief teacher and then worked three days a week. I had always been working.

But as any parent can tell you, having a baby is certainly no break from work. In many ways I was working harder, with longer hours than I ever had before in my life.

So when — at eight months post-partum — I went back to part-time work (as a reading tutor), going off to my job a few afternoons a week felt like a reprieve of sorts.

I had financial reasons for going back to work so soon, but the truth is I also wanted to. I wanted to use my brain and feel like a person outside of being 'mum' even just for a few hours a week.

I felt proud that my husband supported me to do this and had flexible enough hours that we didn't need to pay for childcare. A modern-day woman, balancing home and family and work. I felt very empowered. At first.

After a few months, I was exhausted. I felt like I was stretched too thin, with my attention in too many places at once.

Despite my husband being an incredibly capable parent, I found myself worrying about my baby when I wasn't with her.