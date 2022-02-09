Does anyone else wish there was one skincare ingredient out there that just... did it all? Y'know - dull skin, fine lines, breakouts, visible pores, the whole shebang.

Would be nice, wouldn't it?

Well, technically there kinda is. Because as I was chatting to Oxford scientist Dr Mike Bell (CASUAL), who is the head of scientific research for No7 Beauty Company, I asked him if such an ingredient existed. And guess what? He actually told me!

And - well, I thought you’d probably like to know about it.

I wanna just preface this by saying obviously it's always best to choose ingredients that reflect your specific skin concerns and needs.

But! If you generally just want to keep your skin looking healthy, happy and glowy - there is one really effective ingredient out there.

"If you have a wide range of skin ageing concerns, then retinol is my go-to ingredient as it is arguably one of the most proven ingredients available in skincare, with lots of scientific studies showing its many benefits," said Dr Ball.

BAM.

Dr Bell said retinol (which is a form of vitamin A) is the one ingredient *everyone* can benefit from using. Smooth fine lines and wrinkles? Tick. Brighten dull skin? Tick. Tackle acne and breakouts? Tick.

"Retinol can target many different skin ageing concerns like uneven pigmentation, lines and wrinkles, and a lack of firmness," he said.

"It can also help with skin health concerns too, like improving skin texture, radiance and reducing the appearance of pores, so it’s a real all-rounder as an ingredient."

Read: It does ALL of the things.

The one drawback? Retinol can be notoriously hard to get along with.