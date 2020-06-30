Exactly what you can and can't do from today, July 1, depending on your state or territory.

Depending on your home state or territory, restrictions put in place by COVID-19 after either continuing to loosen, or tightening as we head into July.

Today, Wednesday, July 1, many states will see the biggest returns to normal they've seen since restrictions came into place in mid-March. In Victoria, however, some residents will find themselves back in lockdown.

The federal government outlined a three-step plan in May with regard to lifting restrictions, but premiers and chief ministers have been adopting those changes at their own pace.

Here's what’s changing this week around the country.

New South Wales.

Grab your netball bib, because children's and adult community sport can resume in NSW today.

The 50-person cap on indoor venues will be scrapped, so long as people are seated. Cinemas, theatres, performance halls, theme parks, show grounds, strip clubs and brothels can reopen.

Indoor and outdoor funerals will now allow one-person per four square metres.

Limits on household visitors and outside gatherings remain capped at 20 people.

If you're keen on the footy, large outdoor venues like stadiums with a maximum capacity of 40,000 people will be permitted to host up to 25 per cent capacity, as long as they're ticketed and seated only.

And for those who have returned to their offices and travel by public transport, passenger limits are increasing to:

Up to 68 people per train carriage

Up to 23 passengers on an average, two-door bus

Ferries will be allowed to seat up to 250 passengers

You'll need to continue sitting on the green dots.

Victoria.

Stay-at-home orders have been reinstated in 10 hotspot postcodes in Melbourne. Residents of 3012, 3021, 3032, 3038, 3042, 3046, 3047, 3055, 3060 and 3064 postcodes can only leave their homes for work, school, caregiving, exercise or food shopping.

Restrictions will also apply for people who enter those postcodes, but don't live there.

"These are extraordinary steps, these are not things we have had to do in the past but such is the nature of this virus, it is so wildly infectious that if we don't take these steps now we will finish up in a situation [where instead of] locking down 10 post codes we will be locking down every postcode," Premier Daniel Andrews said when announcing the measures on Tuesday.

The below restrictions, which apply to the rest of Victoria, do not apply in these postcodes.

Victoria has tightened limits on people allowed in a home; only five guests, including children, are allowed at one time.

At this stage, indoor and outdoor limits will be relaxed to allow up to 50 people at restaurants, cafes, pubs, community halls, libraries, museums and places of worship.

Queensland.

Queensland borders will open to all states but Victoria from July 10, following an announcement from Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk on Tuesday.

Premier Palaszczuk said anyone who had travelled from Victoria - including Queenslanders - would be prevented from entering Queensland from this Friday, July 3 unless they quarantined at a hotel at their own expense for two weeks.

From July 10, up to 100 Queenslanders can gather at:

Outdoor and indoor gatherings including home visitors and venues such as pubs and cinemas

Places of worship and ceremonies including weddings and funerals

Museums, art galleries, libraries

Pools and community sports, gyms, health clubs and yoga studios

Outdoor amusement parks, zoos, concert venues, arenas, auditoriums and stadiums

Opens homes and auctions

Casino and gambling venues, nightclubs

Beauty and tattoo parlours, nail and tanning salons and non-therapeutic massage parlours

Hiking, camping and other activities in national and state parks

South Australia.

South Australia plans to open its borders to NSW and the ACT from July 20, or possibly before. It had planned to also open to Victoria, but those plans were scrapped on Tuesday as the state's surge in COVID-19 cases continued.