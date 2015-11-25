Image: Annie from Community would understand this.

We’ve all heard of Resting Bitch Face — but spare a thought for those of us living with its lesser-known cousin, Resting Nice Face.

Women with Resting Bitch Face are wrongly accused of being bitter grumps. Resting Nice Face sufferers, on the other hand, are often mistaken for being cheerful, laid-back types.

It’s actually more annoying than it sounds. I know this because my face constantly smiles; even if I’m having the worst day of my life, I’ll still break out in a sunny grin when another human comes my way. My face betrays me with amusing consequences.

Anyone with resting nice face will relate to these 15 struggles – or, shall I say, we’ll just grin and bear it.

1. Charity muggers adore you.

Those charity people who hang out in malls, harassing people to donate? Well, they’re coming straight at you and your open, kindly face. Say goodbye to the next 20 minutes… and that $20 note in your wallet. And your email address, mobile number and home address.

But hey, helping those less fortunate than yourself is truly something to grin about, right?

2. Tourists will always ask you for help.

Whether it’s taking their photo or giving them directions (despite the fact you’re often lost yourself). It’s because you look just so friendly and gentle, qualities potential muggers definitely don’t have.

Resting Nice Face is a secret talent, right? Here, our favourite Aussie celebs share theirs. (Post continues after video.)

3. In school, you were the teacher’s pet.

You were the kid chosen to deliver messages to other teachers or give a speech at assembly. It’s because your little face was just so cute and earnest.