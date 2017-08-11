An Irish restaurant owner had the best response to a customer who left a negative review.

Things started out well for Aussie tourist Graham and his wife when they visited Eala Bhan restaurant in the coastal seaport of Sligo, Ireland.

Writing a review on TripAdvisor after his dining experience, Graham wrote the food was “quite reasonable”.

But things turned sour very quickly when Graham accused the restaurant and its staff of having “low integrity” when he left his jacket and glasses behind after the meal.

“I accidentally left my Windbreaker with eye glasses in [the] pocket. We only discovered this when we arrived at our next destination,” he wrote.

Graham said he rang the restaurant's owner, Anthony Gray, who agreed to post his misplaced items back to him. But a week later, Graham's jacket and glasses still hadn't arrived.

"I re-emailed twice with no response...my wife and I have since returned to Australia, short of one jacket and one pair of glasses," he wrote.

"Bottom line is food might be okay, but integrity is seriously lacking."

Understandably, owner Anthony wasn't too happy with Graham's poor review based on a few misplaced possessions.

So he took matters into his own hands, and penned a hilarious response.

"I never usually respond to reviews but have made a exception in your case," he began.

"I apologise that I had not immediately sent your belongings back to Australia. I should have... hot tailed it up to the local post office and made your jacket a priority but unfortunately these things don't always happen the way you may have planned.

"I'm only trying to run two restaurants in the middle of summer while my manager, whom I'm delighted to say is six months pregnant but unfortunately is suffering God bless her wee soul and out of work resting which I insisted on!!!"

Anthony explained that he also is a father of three children under the age of 10, who "run around the house like gladiators...while not going to bed on time, rising like ninjas at dawn."

"I am what you might say just a little tired and a tad busy," he wrote.