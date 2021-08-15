The Queen of Soul's story is coming. Here's everything we know about the Aretha Franklin movie, Respect.

It's a rare movie that will have you up on your feet dancing at the same time that tears are streaming down your face.

But the new film Respect does just that.

Then again, what else could we expect from a movie that so passionately chronicles the life of the legendary Aretha Franklin, who was rightly crowned the Queen of Soul.

Respect stars Oscar-winner Jennifer Hudson as Aretha, portraying the award-winning musician from her early days as an aspiring singer who had suffered many great losses, through to her glory days as a musical powerhouse who was also a fierce advocate for equality.

Along with her own impressive vocals, which made her a star on both stage and screen, Jennifer Hudson completely sinks into the role, with everything from her movements, to the expressions on her face and the way she plays the piano completely falling in line with the legend that was Aretha Franklin.

Take a look at the trailer for Respect, starring Jennifer Hudson as Aretha Franklin.

But her portrayal is more than just a mere mimic of Aretha, because watching Jennifer Hudson in Respect makes it clear that the actress has an innate understanding of who Aretha was behind her iconic performances.

And she brings every bit of that nuance to her performance, showing the audience exactly why the late Aretha Franklin handpicked Jennifer to portray her in this film, before she sadly passed away at the age of 76 in 2018.

As Respect chronicles, Aretha Franklin first harnessed the power of her voice when she was a child by singing gospel at a baptist church in Michigan, where her father was a minister and under the watchful eye of her mother who was herself an accomplished piano player and singer.