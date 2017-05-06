That time of the year has come around, the time that all teachers dread – Report Writing Season. Social lives are put on hold, career choice is questioned and procrastination reaches epic levels. This is the time of year lots of people know about or have heard about, but don’t understand until they live with a teacher. My family are well aware that it’s Report Writing Season before I even mention reports. I go through some very clear signs that reports are on their way…

Overly happy and confident that this year will be THE year that I hand my reports in early with no errors and glowing praise from my Principal at the awesomeness of my reports.

Irritation. This comes on with very little warning and is the most obvious of all the stages. This is actually the moment I realise it’s Report Writing Season – my mood. This is paired with the realisation that reports are actually quite a bit of work and I may have underestimated my ability to achieve so highly with all going on in my life. I’m busy and if you ask me to do something I will probably tell you just how busy I am. It’s best not to crunch, chew, drink or walk too loudly near me at this stage.