LEIGH CAMPBELL: 'I repeated a grade at school. Here’s how I feel about it as an adult.'

I remember it so vividly that I can't quite believe it didn't happen last week.

It was the summer holidays. I’d just completed year one, and we were about to leave for a holiday to Queensland.

I was laying in mum and dad’s bed, staring up at the pitched ceiling, creating faces in the knots of the timber with my imagination.

Mum and dad came in and told me I'd be repeating at school. I’d be doing year one again.

“It will be great because you’ll have two sets of friends,” mum reassured me.

But I didn't want two sets of friends.

I was only interested in the friends I already had.

