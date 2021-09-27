What we know about NSW's roadmap out of lockdown.

New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian has on Monday outlined the state's long-term roadmap out of lockdown as NSW edges closer to its 70 and 80 per cent double-dose targets.

Ms Berejiklian has confirmed October 11 as the date lockdown restrictions will start easing in the state, and outlined what NSW will be able to do beyond 80 per cent.

Regional travel has been pushed back from 70 per cent to 80 per cent, which the state is due to hit a fortnight after the first milestone.

December 1 has been announced as the date unvaccinated people will be allowed to reintegrate with society.

🚨 The NSW roadmap for easing restrictions at the 80% double dose target has been announced

🚨 Adjustments have been made to the 70% roadmap. Regional travel will not be allowed until 80%

🚨 Oct 11 is firming as the day the 70% roadmap kicks in



DETAILS: https://t.co/2LXvwOSX4r pic.twitter.com/xGUNqoW0Bv — Western Sydney Health (@WestSydHealth) September 27, 2021

Here's all the detail from the three-stage plan.

70 per cent double dose freedoms: October 11.

From the Monday after NSW hits the 70 per cent (aged 16 and over) double dose vaccination target, eased restrictions for the fully vaccinated will include:

Up to five visitors in a home where all adults are vaccinated.

Up to 20 people allowed to gather in an outdoor setting.

Hospitality can reopen under the one person per four square metre rule, however unvaccinated people will continue to only be able to access critical retail.

Personal services such as hairdressers and nail salons can open with one person per four square metre rule, capped at five clients per premises.

Gyms and indoor recreation facilities can open under the one person per four square metre rule and can offer classes for up to 20 people.

Stadiums, racecourses, theme parks and zoos can reopen with the one person per four square metre rule, capped at 5000 people. For ticketed and seated outdoor events, the cap will be 500 people.

Weddings and funerals will be capped at 50.

Churches and places of worship will be subject to the one person per four square metre rule, but singing is still off limits.

Non-vaccinated young people aged under 16 will be able to access all outdoor settings but will only be able to visit indoor venues with members of their household.

Employers must continue to allow employees to work from home if the employee is able to do so.

Masks will remain mandatory for all indoor public venues, including public transport, front-of-house hospitality, retail and business premises, on planes and at airports. Only hospitality staff will be required to wear a mask when outdoors.

80 per cent double dose freedoms: approx October 25.

From the Monday after NSW hits the 80 per cent (aged 16 and over) double dose vaccination target, eased restrictions will also allow those who are fully vaccinated to: