Share Your Space: An interior designer's beachy bungalow that she's renovating on a budget.

Age: 27

Job: Interior Designer.

Mortgage: $400 a week and I live with my fiancé, Border Collie and cat!

Location: Narara, Central Coast, NSW.

Lifestyle:

We moved to the Central Coast from Sydney as we both live a very laid-back lifestyle and love being surrounded by nature.

We’re a short drive to beautiful dog-friendly beaches, state forests and national parks, which we are usually exploring with our dog most weekends! Unfortunately, we don’t have any cafes or restaurants in walking distance, but it’s a nice quiet suburb with great bushland views and it’s our stepping stone to moving to the country.

So, take us inside:

This is our first home, and we have been slowly renovating this ugly, 80s brick house on a very tight budget!

Image: Supplied.

We have done everything ourselves (having a handy fiancé has been very helpful!), which has mainly been a lot of painting and landscaping.

I’m not the best at tracking our expenses, but I’d estimate we have spent $5-6K and already made such a big impact on its appearance. We’re yet to do the big projects, but hoping to renovate the kitchen and laundry in the near future (I’ve already modelled what I’d like to do).