Oh. Renee has responded to Ciarran flirting with Cass on Bachelor in Paradise, and more in Celeb in 5.

1. ''When you break girl code.'' Renee Barrett reacts to Ciarran and Cassandra on Bachelor In Paradise.

We're only one episode into Bachelor in Paradise and there's already a whole lot of drama brewing.

Last night we watched as Cassandra Mamone flirted with Ciarran Stott, much to Abbie Chatfield's dismay. While Ciarran seemed very keen on Cass, there was one thing at the back of Cass' mind: her friendship with Ciarran's ex-girlfriend Renee Barrett.

"Renee is my friend. She was from Matt’s season of The Bachelor. Obviously I am chuffed I have this great banter with Ciarran but at the end of the day, I’ve also got Ciarran’s ex-girlfriend at the back of my mind," Cass told the rest of the contestants over dinner.

Now, a video has surfaced of Renee reacting to Ciarran and Cass' first night in paradise. And it's fair to say, she isn't happy about it.

The video, captioned "when you break girl code", was shared on the Bachie Funny Instagram page. In the video, Renee and her friends are seen at a viewing party shouting "b*tch" at the camera.

"Renee watching Cassandra refer to her as a 'good friend' on Paradise while also trying to get with her ex Ciarran seconds after he said he cheated on her," the caption read.

Renee is rumoured to be joining Bachelor in Paradise as an intruder. And if she does, we're sure there's going to be a lot more drama going down.