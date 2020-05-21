In 2013, Renae took her own life after being catfished. The perpetrator was her best friend.

Warning: This post deals with suicide and may be triggering for some people.

It was 2008 when Renae Marsden first met Camila Zeidan.

They were 14, and in year nine at the time, and their friendship briefly turned into a romance.

After their relationship broke down, Renae started dating a boy and attempted to distance herself from Camila.

Camila was enraged and quickly became possessive of her former girlfriend turned best friend.

Her messages turned sinister.

“I swear to God kid, you’re going nowhere. Do you understand? You abusive me, I’ll laugh. You kill me, I’ll be your ghost. You hate me, I’ll still love you. You hide, I’ll hunt you down. Only I’ll own you. I am too in love with you and too obsessed with you and crazy about you baby,” read one.

Watch: Renae’s parents Teresa and Mark speak to A Current Affair about the death of their daughter. Post continues after video.

In one night Camila tried to call Renae 54 times, but the teenager told her to stop and that she was being possessive.

Three years later, their friendship was renewed when Camila introduced Renae to a man named ‘Brayden Spiteri’.

However, Brayden never existed. Camila had created a fake profile and she preceded to catfish Renae for the next 18 months.

She told Renae that Brayden was her ex-boyfriend but he would be better suited to her. She showed Renae a photo of herself and ‘Brayden’, which Cameron – the real man in the photo – says might have been taken on a night out. He doesn’t remember that photo though.