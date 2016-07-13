The best product to remove foundation from clothes is sitting in your shower.

There are countless foundations on the makeup market these days. They all claim to have a point of difference, whether it be the texture of the formulation or the result it produces.

Yet if there’s one thing all foundations have in common, it’s that they’re bloody annoying to wash out of your clothes — especially when those clothes happen to be white.

There probably isn’t a woman alive who hasn’t found herself channeling Lady Macbeth (“out, damned spot!”) while desperately scrubbing at a foundation-streaked collar.

Yet there’s a far simpler and cheaper way to go about it, and it’s probably sitting in your shower right now.

Watch: A makeup artist dispels three of the most common foundation myths. (Post continues after video.)

According to beauty vlogger Kalei Lagunero, a squirt of shaving cream is all it takes to remove those dastardly streaks of cover-up.

You simply apply some shaving cream to the affected area and let it sit for a few minutes before rubbing it in to the fabric. “Use some elbow grease, girl,” Lagunero advises. You heard the lady.