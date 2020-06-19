The first look at Stan's new original horror movie Relic will scare the pants off you.

Stan has released the first trailer for their new original movie Relic and let’s just say that after watching it, you might want to start sleeping with one eye open.

The new horror movie, which was directed and co-written by Japanese-Australian filmmaker Natalie Erika James tells the story of three generations of women who are seemingly being haunted by some sort of sinister presence.

It’s a story that cleverly uses the supernatural as a metaphor for the ravages of Alzheimer’s disease.

Relic, which will premiere on Stan on Friday, July 10, tells the story of Edna (Australian theatre legend and The Matrix star Robyn Nevin), an elderly widow who one day mysteriously goes missing from her remote home in the Melbourne countryside.

Take a look at the first trailer for Stan original film Relic.

Her disappearance draws her daughter Kay (Mary Poppins Returns and The Newsroom star Emily Mortimer) and granddaughter Sam (Bloom star Bella Heathcote) to her home in order to help the police find her.

When Edna is eventually discovered seemingly safe and well, it feels for a brief moment that all might be well for the family. Until of course odd and unsettling things start happening around the house.

Since her return home, strange bruises have appeared on Edna’s body, items in the house appear to have taken on a life of their own and both Kay and Sam begin to see terrifying apparitions appear around the house.

It soon becomes clear that whatever sinister presence is at work here, it is attempting to take over Edna.