5 very relaxing ways to take time out (in case you've exhausted all other options in 2021).﻿

“Just relax.”

Ever been told this by a friend, partner (Nick, I’m looking at you) or family member?

It really is the perfect little phrase to lower your stress levels and reach that elusive state of calm… said nobody, literally ever.

This year has been hectic (understatement) and everyone I speak to is fighting their own battle in some shape or form.

For me, 2021 is the year I took the plunge to start my own business venture (read: jumps out of plane) and then in August decided to drop the safety nets and make it my primary source of income (the free-falling bit) while still building a house and navigating working from home (did I… remember to pack that parachute?).

Just to get you up to speed, my partner and I built our NSW south coast house, and shared our process on Instagram.

I went rogue and started making Reels, and people liked them.

Fast forward to now, and I’m freelancing by making Reels full-time, while still working as a Sports Presenter on the weekends, while building a house and navigating all of the above in lockdown.

Try fitting that on the occupation line on your driver’s license renewal.

Trying to keep up with the 10,000 mental tabs I have open in my brain was fairly overwhelming in the beginning. But adding these five ways into my daily routine to bring myself relaxation and calm has been a game-changer for my self-care, and my mental health.

(Well, four are daily; the fifth one is a bit of a treat when I get the chance!).

1. Make your morning coffee sacred.

As the queen of shuffling to my coffee machine in my dressing gown (I look like I’ve stumbled through a wind tunnel each morning), I know how easy it can be to write this glorious part of your day off as unimportant.

But, I need you to trust me on this one. Romanticising my morning coffee has been an absolute turning point for keeping my days calm and relaxing as soon as I roll out of bed.

Get all third-person with me on this for a second:

She wakes up and saunters to the coffee machine. The sound of Australia’s Own Barista Oat Milk steaming cuts through the still morning silence. At the peak of her at-home-barista career, perfection awaits. She curls up on the couch and takes three deep breaths before sipping on her creamy, café-worthy cup of perfection.

See? What a gorgeous way to start the day. I’m serious though: if you’re not prioritising a quiet moment for yourself at the top of your day, are you really living your best life like Oprah taught us?