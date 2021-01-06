4 seemingly "small" relationship problems you need to address immediately.

Small problems in relationships are often the ones that we overlook or ignore when they are really the ones that we should be addressing right away.

After all, big problems don’t usually start out as big problems.

They start with the little annoyances and moments that we tuck away for a fight later on. I remember when I was younger that the piece of relationship advice I was always given was to “pick your battles.”

I agree that you shouldn’t be complaining about every single thing that your partner does. However, when we hold in our feelings and let them build up… it usually results in an explosion of emotions.

Here are four seemingly "small" problems that you should address in your relationship now before they evolve into big ones.

#1. You aren’t on the same page when it comes to your future

When I was at uni I was dating a great guy. We had a lot of fun together and there was an intense attraction between the two of us.

However, there was a major issue that ended up being our demise. He was certain that he wanted kids soon whereas I had just turned 21 and kids were the last things on my mind.

Instead of addressing the issue, we tried to ignore it. When we saw babies out there was an awkward silence that would fall between the two of us. We ended up getting in a huge fight one night and things ended between us.

The reality is that I do want kids. I just felt rushed in that relationship and I wonder what would have happened if we had communicated more instead of letting the kid topic build up until there was resentment.

#2. This is no balance when it comes to the household

While I was growing up, my dad didn’t have a job most of the time. In fact, the only time I remember him having a job was when I was very young. My mum did everything.

She cleaned houses and then when she got home she would clean up after her kids.

Looking back, I have no idea why my dad didn’t help my mum. Instead of carrying his weight, he sat back and allowed her to do everything. However, some of this falls on my mother as well.