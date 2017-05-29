"My worst hair disaster still haunts me five years later."

You know how sometimes it feels as though life is joking?

When things go so wrong it’s almost funny? And you think, ‘Ah – I’m going to make a mental note of this for the book I plan to write one day’?

Yes, well, my most traumatic hair incident was definitely not one of those times. There was absolutely nothing funny about it.

It was the 31st of December, and I decided that I’d get my hair cut and coloured. I have light blonde hair and am very specific about the colour. I also have quite thin hair, so know it needs to be cut in a particular way to give it volume.

When I went to the salon on this particular day, my normal hairdresser wasn't there. Another woman began on my hair instead, and from the beginning she appeared... nervous.

I'm pretty sure at one point she called on another hairdresser for help. There is a significant possibility this woman was not employed by the salon and, I don't know, just gave it a go.

As she worked, I could sense the panic in her fingertips. I kept assuring myself; "It's okay... how bad can it be?"

Moments later, I sat back in my chair and was confronted with what had happened. In a completely #firstworldproblems sense, I was traumatised. My roots were now highlighter yellow. Yet the rest of my hair, which had formerly been blonde, was now grey.

On top of that, the cut was might have the worst thing I've ever seen. She explained to me that she had "thinned" it. THINNED IT. It took months for my hair to grow back and for the colour to grow out. My self-esteem was in the gutter.