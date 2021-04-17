'I texted my ex-wife to catch up when I was in town for a few days. She never replied.'

I did not spend much time in the city of my ex. The occasional holiday, visiting her family, but those could be tallied on a single hand.

I had no connection to the city, other than what it represented. What it held. What it could potentially do to me.

Should I speed through, head down, collar up? To hide my face from those who might see it? To hide my eyes from what I might see?

But something inside of me, a little voice in the back of my brain spoke up. Like a timid intern, tapping on the meeting room’s glass door, wanting to but afraid of sharing an idea.

The little voice said I should try to contact her. Why? Because, in all reality, it would likely be the very last time I’d ever be in the same city as her.

Listen to Mamamia Out Loud, Mamamia’s podcast with what women are talking about this week. Post continues below.

I didn’t need closure. I already had it, but any conversation could have provided endnotes. An epilogue. If I didn’t reach out, would I regret it? Probably not, and yet I would always know I’d avoided contacting someone who had once meant the world to me one last time when I had the opportunity.

I stopped the day before reaching her town, pulling into a petrol station to try to quench the thirst of my ute's engine.

Lugging a camper van around the country made it thirsty, and it chugged through petrol quickly. As the rain continued and I waited for it to thin, I decided to text her.

I didn’t want to call. I don’t know her social media accounts. Instead, I sent this message:

"Hey! Hope all is well. I’m driving through [town name] in a few days, wanted to see if you’d like to grab a coffee or something."

I thought long and hard about the exclamation mark. I’m not one to use many, and yet I didn’t want the text to sound like a chore. Like pulling teeth. But it felt okay. So when I pressed send and left the petrol station I didn’t regret sending it. I didn’t —

The phone chirped. My stomach dropped. It fell through the floor of the ute, pinwheeling down the highway. My chest felt cold. Air somehow left my lungs, leaving me tight. I checked the phone.

A text from my mum.

Something happened to a friend of a co-worker.

I continued on.

No regrets.

The day passed. As did the next.

No reply.

I stayed the night in the town, her town, then continued on. It didn’t feel strange or weird or out of place or like a boulder pushing down on my shoulders. It felt like every other day. Like every other day, I haven’t thought of her.