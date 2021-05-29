28 women share the purchase they regret the most.

We've all been there.

A few wines deep, ordering a product from an Instagram-targeted ad that just doesn't arrive with the same *sparkle* as it did on social media.

Or maybe, six years into a relationship purchasing a house with the love of your life until they're... not.

Purchasing regret happens to the best of us. And big or small, it sucks.

So, to save you the money (and regret), we asked 28 women what their biggest regret purchase was.

From cars to skincare, here's what they had to say:

Ashlea

"I bought a signed framed and photo of Jude Law on a Year 9 school trip. By this, I mean a photocopied photo and signature in a frame. I wasn't even a fan of his!"

Emma

"A stupid Hoover brand stick vacuum. I should have just paid the extra for a Dyson."

Rachael

"Hair extensions. Every. F*cking. Time! But still I try... maybe a halo will be better? Nope! I've had glue, tapes, weaves etc... Literally wasted thousands of dollars. I've now cut my hair into a cute little bob and stopped obsessing over it."

Jackie

"Hair curlers, wavers, blow dryers... Any heat styling tool. I never have time to use them so they stay in the cupboard for years and I just air dry my hair."

Georgia

"A vegetable spiraliser. Thanks Aldi Special Buys. Zucchini is not, and never will be, as satisfying as spaghetti."

Paula

"A makeup brush cleaner. As if I’m ever going to clean them!"

Lee

"Health insurance."

Sherril

"A Thermomix. It's an overpriced blender that turns most foods to mush. I really tried to love it. It was a novelty for a few months, but I much prefer a proper food processor where I can actually see what’s happening, and has so many more functions like being able to slice and dice or grate things."

"Also, a treadmill that ended up being an expensive clothes horse."

