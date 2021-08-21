All of Victoria placed into lockdown: What you need to know about COVID-19 this weekend.

Regional Victoria to return to lockdown

Regional Victorians will enter lockdown at 1pm on Saturday as authorities scramble to contain a COVID-19 outbreak in the northern city of Shepparton.

Victoria recorded 61 new locally acquired virus cases on Saturday, including 39 in the community while infectious. Authorities have only been able to link 48 of the cases to known outbreaks.

An additional 16 cases have been detected in Shepparton via rapid testing and will be included in Sunday's numbers.

Reported yesterday: 61 new local cases and 0 new cases acquired overseas.

- 29,539 vaccine doses were administered

- 45,670 test results were received

The state's premier, Daniel Andrews, says authorities had no choice but to extend Melbourne's lockdown to all of regional Victoria.

However, regional centres won't be subjected to the curfew that's in place in Melbourne.

"Sadly, the public health team have advised that, given the Shepparton outbreak and the fact that at least one person travelled to Bendigo and potentially others travelled beyond, there is a very significant risk of transmission right across regional Victoria," he said.

Mr Andrews said the risk was not simply confined to the Goulburn Valley area and a statewide lockdown — at this stage until September 2 — was the only option.

He also announced new restrictions for access to child care, which will move to a permit system. Only vulnerable children and the children of authorised workers will be able to access child care.

"We have seen a very large number of young people, and some very young people, become infected with this virus. This is a feature of these outbreaks, it is a feature very much of Delta and a feature of 2021," he said.

NSW reaches a new virus record.

NSW has reported 825 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 — the highest daily total recorded by any Australian jurisdiction since the beginning of the pandemic.