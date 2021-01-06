What you need to know about COVID-19 today, Wednesday January 6.

NSW records four new locally acquired COVID-19 cases.

New South Wales recorded four new locally acquired coronavirus cases on Wednesday, from 32,667 tests.

One was a household contact in Avalon on Sydney's Northern Beaches and two are under investigation, though Dr Kerry Chant said it was "likely" one of those cases is linked to the Berala cluster.

The fourth case was reported yesterday, and was the 18-year-old man who travelled to regional NSW towns of Orange, Nyngan and Broken Hill.

A fifth case was recorded in hotel quarantine.

There were 32,667 tests reported to 8pm last night, compared with the previous day’s total of 26,391. NSW Health thanks the community for raising testing numbers and urges everyone throughout the state to continue to come forward with even the mildest of symptoms. — NSW Health (@NSWHealth) January 6, 2021

The teenager's summer camping trip has put several regional NSW communities on high alert after he tested positive for the coronavirus.

The 18-year-old visited the Berala BWS bottle shop in western Sydney, now the centre of a 15-strong COVID-19 cluster, on Christmas Eve.

He then travelled with friends to the regional NSW towns of Orange, Nyngan and Broken Hill - almost as far as the state's western border.

The teen's positive result came back on Tuesday. He'd first been alerted to the risk when received an alert from NSW Health about his bottle shop visit and developed a sniffle.

Orange's Birdie Noshery and Nyngan's Riverside Tourist Park are now subject to health alerts, with more venues expected to be added to the list.