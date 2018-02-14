The day before Reeva Steenkamp died, she was writing her Valentine's card.

The day before she died, Reeva Steenkamp – model, lawyer, soon-to-be reality star – had her thumbs busy on Twitter.

If her feed was anything to go by, Steenkamp was quite partial to the platform, tweeting often and easily. Among the updates of her life and career came messages of love for her partner of four months, Oscar Pistorius.

There were also impassioned pleas for the protection of women who are victims of violence and sexual abuse.

On 13th February 2013, Reeva married two of her most common Twitter themes in what permanently stands as a haunting lead-in to her final hours.

In one tweet, she wrote: “Wear black this Friday in support against #rape and woman abuse. #BlackFriday.”

Soon after, Steenkamp posted: “What do you have up your sleeve for your love tomorrow??? #getexcited #ValentinesDay.”

The following day – Valentine’s Day, of course – she arrived at Pistorius’ home in Pretoria, her arms as full as her heart. She brought with her a card and a gift for her boyfriend.

Inside the card, Reeva had written: “Roses are red. Violets are blue. I think today is a good day to tell you that I love you." But she had made Pistorius promise he would not open it until the following day.

At about 10pm, she sent a text message to a man by the name of Cecil Myers, the father of one of Steenkamp's best friends, Gina. The model had been living with the family since September and considered him her "Joburg dad" while she was living in the city. Such is the protective nature of a father, he often asked Reeva and his daughters to message him if they weren't intending to come home that night.

"Hi guys, I’m too tired," Steenkamp wrote. "It’s too far to drive. I’m sleeping at Oscar’s tonight. See you tomorrow."