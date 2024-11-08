‘I’m having a Reese Witherspoon summer and you can too.’

Hot girl summer. Coastal grandmother summer. Brat summer. Miley Stewart summer (that's Hannah Montana's brunette alter-ego who likes to ride horses on a farm, in case you're not in the know).

The internet has envisioned so many summer themes in years gone by, I'd forgive you for saying 'screw this' and committing to a summer of darkness and chaos and staying indoors. Reject modernity, embrace Vampire summer. Follow your heart's greatest desires!

But if you're in the mood for a summer of whimsy and delights, I have just the thing for you.

I'm having a Reese Witherspoon summer.

This diva knows how to have a sensational summer. Image: Instagram.