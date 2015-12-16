In November this year Reese Witherspoon was asked to speak at her old high school in her hometown of Nashville, Tennessee.

Witherspoon addressed her old stomping ground, and spoke about what she learned at school and in life to help her become a successful woman.

She says giving the speech, “was a very moving experience. (It) to be able to talk to these incredible young women about their futures.”

The 39-year-old actress shared her speech from her Instagram account, and we thought, with Australia's high school scores coming out this week it was relevant to share her wise words.

Witherspoon started her speech saying, "Sometimes I think about all the things I wish I could tell my younger self - things like, “Don’t give in to peer pressure,” and “Don’t get [a fringe] just because your friend Ashley did,” and “Don’t go to that party at Maggie’s house sophomore year - everyone’s going to make bad decisions and turn on you, and you’ll have to call your mum to pick you up.” But since it’s too late for me, I figured I should tell you a few things."

The Hollywood actress told the young women that the best advice she could give to anyone was; to be curious. She said if you are curious you will never be bored.

Another epic Reese Witherspoon speech (Post continues after video)...

In her speech the mum-of-three admitted that during school she didn't know what she wanted to do with her future, that she definitely didn't think she'd make a career out of acting at the time.

"It seemed very impractical to my parents, who were doctors, so I went to college. I thought I was going to be a pre-med major because my whole family was in the medical profession, but I could not stop telling stories," she said in her speech posted on Chapter16.