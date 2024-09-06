Reese Witherspoon's got a new partner, and he's already met the kids.

It's safe to say that Reese Witherspoon is successful. Between her book club, hyped book-to-film adaptations and own acting work, her career has gone from new height to new height.

However, Witherspoon's personal life has been a little more tumultuous. Fans were shocked to hear that she was divorcing her talent agent husband Jim Toth back in 2023. The pair had always seemed so in love during their nearly 12 years together.

Yet, it seems that when one door closes another opens, and now Witherspoon is embarking on a romantic chapter with a new leading man.

The Hollywood actress has been pictured multiple times alongside businessman Oliver Haarmann since her divorce was finalised. A German financier, it appears that Haarmann is largely outside of the showbiz industry.

While the pair have been seen together multiple times since July, it wasn't until September that photos of the two holding hands in New York City emerged.

The couple spent the weekend in New York city alongside Witherspoon's sons, 20-year-old Deacon, whom she shares with her first husband Ryan Phillippe, and 11-year-old Tennessee, whom she shares with her second husband Jim Toth, per Page Six.

Witherspoon pictured with son Deacon (left) and daughter Ava (right). Image: Getty