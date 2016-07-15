15 years on, Reese Witherspoon has just revisited all her Legally Blonde costumes.

It’s been 15 years since Legally Blonde was released, but it looks like Reese Witherspoon has barely aged a day.

The actress who made Elle Woods a pink-wearing legal-bearing legend marked the occasion in the ultimate Woods way – by revisiting some of the character’s most iconic (and mostly pink) outfits.

There was the pink and black date night dress Woods wore the night Warner Huntington III (aka “bonehead”) unceremoniously dumped her, the silk bunny outfit wore to Vivian’s “costume” party and, yes, even that pink sequin bikini from her Harvard law application video.

From the jauntily angled pink golfer cap right down to her pink fluffy slippers and now bang on trend strappy mules, it was fifty shades of pink and fabulous. (Post continues after gallery.)

Reese Witherspoon as Elle Woods: Then and Now

Legally Blonde bunny

Reese Witherspoon relives Legally Blonde Photo: Instagram/Reese Witherspoon

Legally Blonde harvard outfit

Reese Witherspoon relives Legally Blonde Photo: Snapchat/Reese Witherspoon

Elle Woods pink dress date