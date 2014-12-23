Reese Witherspoon says her divorce lead to career woes.

According to Us Magazine the two actors, who share custody of daughter Ava and son Deacon, split amidst rumours that Ryan had cheated with Australian star Abbie Cornish.

"I was just kind of floundering career-wise cause I wasn't making things I was passionate about, I was just kinda working. It was really clear the audiences weren't responding to anything I was putting out there," she continued.

After her Oscar winning performance in Walk the Line as June Carter Cash, the actress went on to star in flops like How Do You Know and This Means War. These "floundering" career choices resulted in a 2012 New Yorker article naming her amongst actors who were no longer box office gold. Ouch.

"I thought I was reading a profile on another actor, and somewhere at the end it said, you know, the people who are washed up, and at the end it included me, Tom Hanks, Mel Gibson," Reese said. "It really hurt my feelings, really hurt my feelings."

But it was finding love with talent agent Jim Toth in 2010 that put her back on track. The couple married in 2011, welcoming their first child Tennesse James a year later.

Since 'finding her happiness again' the star has gone from strength to strength, stepping behind the camera to produce Gone Girl, which has also racked up a number of Golden Globe nominations.

Keep doing what you're doing, Reese, it seems to be working!

To see a little bit more of Reese, CLICK THROUGH the gallery...

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon on Ellen

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon with Kate Hudson

Reese Witherspoon in Oscar de la Renta

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon's reaction when watching "Gone Girl"

Reese Witherspoon gives us a flashback of Elle Woods

Reese Witherspoon on Vogue

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon left NYC after promoting her new film

Just when Reese Witherspoon was making us all jealous with her trip to Italy ...

Where to next then, Reese?

Reese Witherspoon and Channing Tatum

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon having some cake

Reese Witherspoon cuddles a stray dog on set

Reese Witherspoon with her youngest son Tennessee James, 1

Reese Witherspoon and a dog

Reese Witherspoon giving her nieces a lesson in facial expression.

Jessica Alba and Reese Witherspoon

Want more? Try these:

The Block baby is here.

Elton John and David Furnish's wedding.