Reese Witherspoon says her divorce lead to career woes.

Last week Hollywood actress Reese Witherspoon was honoured with a Golden Globe nomination for her acclaimed performance in the film Wild. But her career over the last several years has been, well, a bit all over the place.
And that’s her sentiment, not ours.
In an interview with the US version of 60 Minutes, the 38-year-old has reflected on how far she’s come and how her ‘personal life quickly unraveled’ after divorcing from her husband of eight years, Ryan Phillippe.
“Phew, that was a tough year that followed,” Reese said. “I got divorced the next year and I spent a few years just trying to feel better.”
“You know, you can’t really be very creative when you feel like your brain is scrambled eggs.”