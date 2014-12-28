Getting a divorce sucks. Getting a divorce when you’re a young and beautiful movie star who the world is watching still sucks.

And Reese Witherspoon says it almost ruined her career.

In 2006 she was at the height of her powers after winning an Oscar for Walk the Line. But at home not everything was as glamorous as it was on the red carpet. Soon after her Oscar, Reese split with her then-husband Ryan Phillipe, father of two of her kids, Ava, now 14 and Deacon, now 10.

Reese, Ryan and Oscar before the split.

On Sunday, she told 60 Minutes that she believed her separation with Ryan was a big reason for her acting career took a turn for the worst for a few years.

“I got divorced the next year and I spent a few years trying to feel better,” she said.

“You know, you can’t really be very creative when you feel like your brain is scrambled eggs,” says. “I was just kind of floundering career-wise ’cause I wasn’t making things I was passionate about.”

The starlet then went on to admit that it was very clear that the audience weren’t engaging in anything that she was doing – referring to box office flops such as How Do You Know and This Means War.

Reese in ‘The Wild’ – which she hopes will mark a comeback to “big” movies for her.

But Reese admits the clincher for her – that really dug in deep was when The New Yorker wrote about the stars that had been washed up and they included her name on the list, along with Tom Hanks and Mel Gibson.

She told the 60 Minutes host, “It really hurt my feelings, really hurt my feelings.”

It’s been a rough few years for the Hollywood star. She openly admits that no one, no matter what their status is exempt from the effects of divorce, heartbreak and the tough job of rebuilding a new life unexpectedly.

Now, of course, she’s remarried to agent Jim Toth, with whom she has a son, Tennessee, 2.

We just hope 2015 will be the rise of Reese Witherspoon again. Because we’ll never forget Election. Never .

Flick through to remember the Reese we know and love…

