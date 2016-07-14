It has been 15 years since Legally Blonde and Reese Witherspoon is celebrating in the best possible way.

It’s been 15 years since we first met Elle Woods (and her cute AF Chihuahua Bruiser) in Legally Blonde.

via GIPHY

And the movie’s star, Reese Witherspoon, is celebrating in the BEST WAY.

Reese has given a step-by-step guide to the film’s most iconic move: The bend and snap, something which the actress has shown off time and time again since the movie’s release.

“That is still the most asked request I get from people. I have a feeling I will be doing the bend and snap until I am 95,” Reese told Instagram.

Of course, the movie gave us more than just a pick-up tool: It taught a generation of women to believe in themselves, and to never be ashamed to wear pink.

via GIPHY

“I have had so many women say, ‘I went to law school because of Legally Blonde” Reese said.

“It actually had a meaningful story. And it was about female empowerment. It wasn’t necessarily about the girl getting the guy.”