"After 10 years together, my job - the thing I loved most - ghosted me."

Pain that keeps you up at nocturnal hours, pain that makes you gag at the thought of food, pain with no remedy other than time: welcome to heartbreak.

The first time I felt this I was 14 years old. Much like the way I struggle to process negative emotions in my adult years, I did not have the tools to treat this sting. Despite many attempts to do so through a new haircut, extreme weight loss, and a concoction of painkillers, the source of the bite was from another person.

That’s when I decided I would be a Career Girl. I had the epiphany that finding lifelong love was out of my control; pursuing my dream though was something I could control.

It didn’t take long to find my soulmate.

See, for my whole life up until that point, society had thrown the same two words at me to describe my effervescent personality: "Too much!"

When I walked into a radio station at 16, it was love at first sight. The office of Radio Metro, a community radio station on the Gold Coast, felt like an uptown Los Angeles elites-only nightclub. The electronic dance music was pumping through the speakers, I was greeted by a blonde bombshell of a manager, wearing stilettos and a tight black dress; she was one of the most gorgeous people I had ever laid eyes on and her personality was even more spectacular.

This was an environment that bred craziness, wild stories and loud laughter. Yelling across the hallways, swearing and inappropriate computer chitchat were the norm here. FINALLY, a place where instead of 'too much', I was just enough.

I knew in this moment that radio was my one true, lifelong love. So, just like one does when they are hopelessly in love, I vowed to follow it to the depths of the world, through all trials and tribulations.