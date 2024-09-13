"She spat out the words like they were vile to her."

After receiving a 27-minute voice recording from her mum, one woman poured herself a coffee and pressed play. What she heard next changed her opinion of her mother forever.

Let's start at the beginning.

Last Christmas, after she was physically threatened by her dad, the woman in question told her parents she would only see them with a neutral mediator present. They refused, so she limited the amount of contact between them. It was only when her cousin organised a surprise party for her aunt that she and her mum began speaking again.

"We specifically talked about my job and how I am super stressed on a big deadline right now," the woman wrote on the sub-reddit r/raisedbynarcissists.

During the conversation, her mum asked if she wanted her to "bring some boxes of (her) things to the party". The woman said no due to the small size of her apartment.

One day before the party, she was in an important work meeting when her mum texted her about the boxes again, asking if she could organise a storage unit. The woman told her that she would respond after the meeting.

"(My mum) said, 'fine, see you there,' meaning the party. I texted back, 'I said I can talk after work, but fine, see you there'."

The mum retorted: "Well, maybe you shouldn't come then."

With her work deadline a source of stress, the reddit user decided she would rather "stay home and be despised" than "drive five hours for an uncomfortable time and probable fight".

"I texted (my mum) and said, 'I'm not coming to the party, I want this to be a great time for aunt, so please try to make it a good and happy time for her and everyone."